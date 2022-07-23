Solve by eliminating variables:

Textbook Question
The equation of the red ellipse in the figure shown is x^2/25 + y^2/9 =1Write the equation for each circle shown in the figure.
1039
views
The equation of the red ellipse in the figure shown is x^2/25 + y^2/9 =1Write the equation for each circle shown in the figure.
Find the standard form of the equation of an ellipse with vertices at (0, -6) and (0, 6), passing through (2, 4).
Find the standard form of the equation of the hyperbola with vertices (5, −6) and (5, 6), passing through (0, 9).