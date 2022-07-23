Standard Form of an Ellipse

The standard form of an ellipse equation depends on the orientation of its major axis. For a vertical major axis centered at the origin, the equation is (x^2 / b^2) + (y^2 / a^2) = 1, where 'a' is the distance from the center to a vertex along the y-axis, and 'b' is the distance along the x-axis. Understanding this form helps in identifying the ellipse's shape and size.