9. Conic Sections
The Parabola
3:45 minutes
Problem 5
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In Exercises 5–16, find the focus and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. y^2 = 16x
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Conic Sections: Parabolas, Part 4 (Focus and Directrix) with a bite sized video explanation from patrickJMTStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 4 videos