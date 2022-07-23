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Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 29
Chapter 9, Problem 29

Find each indicated sum. i=165i\(\sum\)_{i=1}^{6} 5i

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Identify the summation notation given: \(\sum_{i=1}^{6} 5i\). This means you need to find the sum of the expression \$5i\( as \)i$ goes from 1 to 6.
Rewrite the summation by expanding the terms: \(5(1) + 5(2) + 5(3) + 5(4) + 5(5) + 5(6)\).
Factor out the constant 5 from the summation: \(5 \sum_{i=1}^{6} i\).
Use the formula for the sum of the first \(n\) natural numbers: \(\sum_{i=1}^{n} i = \frac{n(n+1)}{2}\). Here, \(n=6\).
Substitute \(n=6\) into the formula and multiply by 5: \(5 \times \frac{6 \times (6+1)}{2}\). This expression represents the sum you need to calculate.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Summation Notation (Sigma Notation)

Summation notation uses the Greek letter sigma (Σ) to represent the sum of a sequence of terms. It specifies the index of summation, the lower and upper limits, and the expression to be summed. For example, Σ from i=1 to 6 of 5i means adding 5 times each integer from 1 to 6.
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Arithmetic Series

An arithmetic series is the sum of terms in an arithmetic sequence, where each term increases by a constant difference. In this problem, 5i forms an arithmetic sequence with a common difference of 5. Understanding this helps in applying formulas to find the sum efficiently.
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Formula for the Sum of an Arithmetic Series

The sum of the first n terms of an arithmetic series can be found using the formula S_n = n/2 (first term + last term). This formula simplifies the calculation by avoiding term-by-term addition, making it useful for quickly finding sums like Σ 5i from i=1 to 6.
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