Find each indicated sum. i=165i\(\sum\)_{i=1}^{6} 5i

Use the Fundamental Counting Principle to solve Exercises 29–40. A popular brand of pen is available in three colors (red, green, or blue) and four writing tips (bold, medium, fine, or micro). How many different choices of pens do you have with this brand?
Find each indicated sum.
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Key Concepts
Summation Notation (Sigma Notation)
Arithmetic Series
Formula for the Sum of an Arithmetic Series
Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence to solve Exercises 25–30. Find the sum of the first 14 terms of the geometric sequence: - 3/2, 3, - 6, 12, ...
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each arithmetic sequence. Do not use a recursion formula. Then use the formula for an to find a20, the 20th term of the sequence. a1=-20, d = -4
Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n.
Use the Fundamental Counting Principle to solve Exercises 29–40. The model of the car you are thinking of buying is available in nine different colors and three different styles (hatchback, sedan, or sport). In how many ways can you order the car?
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (2a + b)6