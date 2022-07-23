Textbook Question
Find each indicated sum.
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Find each indicated sum.
In Exercises 23–28, evaluate each factorial expression. (2n+1)!/(2n)!
Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 6 is a factor of n(n + 1)(n + 2).
Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n.
Use the Fundamental Counting Principle to solve Exercises 29–40. The model of the car you are thinking of buying is available in nine different colors and three different styles (hatchback, sedan, or sport). In how many ways can you order the car?
Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence to solve Exercises 25–30. Find the sum of the first 11 terms of the geometric sequence: 3, - 6, 12, - 24, ...