Textbook Question
Use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of the sequence. Find a7 when a1 = 2, r = 3
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Use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of the sequence. Find a7 when a1 = 2, r = 3
Find the sum of the first 20 terms of the arithmetic sequence: 4, 10, 16, 22,……….
Find each indicated sum.
Find the indicated sum. Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence.
Use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of the sequence. Find a(sub 6) when a(sub 1) = 16, r = 1/2
Use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of the sequence. Find a5 when a1 = -3, r = 2