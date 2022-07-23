Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 36
Chapter 9, Problem 36

Use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of the sequence. Find a(sub 6) when a(sub 1) = 16, r = 1/2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for the nth term of a geometric sequence: an = a1 ⋅ rn-1, where a1 is the first term, r is the common ratio, and n is the term number.
Step 2: Substitute the given values into the formula. Here, a1 = 16, r = 1/2, and n = 6. The formula becomes: a6 = 16 ⋅ (1/2)6-1.
Step 3: Simplify the exponent in the formula. Since 6 - 1 = 5, the formula becomes: a6 = 16 ⋅ (1/2)5.
Step 4: Evaluate the power of the common ratio. Calculate (1/2)5, which represents multiplying 1/2 by itself five times.
Step 5: Multiply the result of (1/2)5 by 16 to find a6. This will give the sixth term of the geometric sequence.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Geometric Sequence

A geometric sequence is a sequence of numbers where each term after the first is found by multiplying the previous term by a fixed, non-zero number called the common ratio. This type of sequence can be expressed in the form a(n) = a(1) * r^(n-1), where a(n) is the nth term, a(1) is the first term, r is the common ratio, and n is the term number.
Recommended video:
Guided course
4:18
Geometric Sequences - Recursive Formula

General Term Formula

The general term formula for a geometric sequence allows us to calculate any term in the sequence based on its position. Specifically, the nth term can be calculated using the formula a(n) = a(1) * r^(n-1). This formula is essential for finding specific terms in the sequence, such as a(sub 6) in this case.
Recommended video:
Guided course
7:17
Writing a General Formula

Common Ratio

The common ratio in a geometric sequence is the factor by which we multiply each term to get the next term. It is denoted as 'r' in the general term formula. In the given problem, the common ratio is 1/2, indicating that each term is half of the previous term, which significantly influences the value of the terms in the sequence.
Recommended video:
5:57
Graphs of Common Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the sum of the first 50 terms of the arithmetic sequence: -10, -6, -2, 2,....

1132
views
Textbook Question

Write the first three terms in each binomial expansion, expressing the result in simplified form. (y3 − 1)20

568
views
Textbook Question

Find the sum of the first 20 terms of the arithmetic sequence: 4, 10, 16, 22,……….

1964
views
Textbook Question

Find the indicated sum. Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence.i=16(12)i+1\(\sum\)_{i=1}^{6} \(\left\)(\(\frac{1}{2}\]\right\))^{i+1}

1016
views
Textbook Question

Use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of the sequence. Find a5 when a1 = -3, r = 2

1194
views
Textbook Question

Write the first three terms in each binomial expansion, expressing the result in simplified form. (x2 + 1)16

644
views