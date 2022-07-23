Textbook Question
Find the term indicated in each expansion. (x2 + y3)8; sixth term
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Find the term indicated in each expansion. (x2 + y3)8; sixth term
Find the sum of the even integers between 21 and 45.
In Exercises 45-46, it is equally probable that the pointer on the spinner shown will land on any one of the eight regions, numbered 1 through 8. If the pointer lands on a borderline, spin again. Find the probability that the pointer will stop on an odd number or a number less than 6.
Express each sum using summation notation. Use 1 as the lower limit of summation and i for the index of summation.
Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence to find the indicated sum.
Find the sum of the odd integers between 30 and 54.