In Exercises 49–52, a single die is rolled twice. Find the probability of rolling an even number the first time and a number greater than 2 the second time.
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each expression and write the result in simplified form. (x1/3 +x-1/3)3
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Key Concepts
Binomial Theorem
Exponents and Fractional Powers
Simplification of Algebraic Expressions
The general term of a sequence is given. Determine whether the sequence is arithmetic, geometric, or neither. If the sequence is arithmetic, find the common difference; if it is geometric, find the common ratio. an = n + 5
Use the formula for nCr to solve Exercises 49–56. An election ballot asks voters to select three city commissioners from a group of six candidates. In how many ways can this be done?
Express each sum using summation notation. Use as the lower limit of summation and for the index of summation.
Express each repeating decimal as a fraction in lowest terms. 0.6 (repeating 6)
Use the formula for nCr to solve Exercises 49–56. Of 12 possible books, you plan to take 4 with you on vacation. How many different collections of 4 books can you take?