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Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 50
Chapter 9, Problem 50

Express each repeating decimal as a fraction in lowest terms. 0.6 (repeating 6)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Let x = 0.666... (where the digit 6 repeats indefinitely).
Multiply both sides of the equation by 10 to shift the decimal point one place to the right: 10x = 6.666....
Subtract the original equation (x = 0.666...) from the new equation (10x = 6.666...): 10x - x = 6.666... - 0.666....
Simplify the subtraction: 9x = 6.
Solve for x by dividing both sides of the equation by 9: x = 6/9. Simplify the fraction to its lowest terms by dividing the numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor (GCD), which is 3, resulting in x = 2/3.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Repeating Decimals

Repeating decimals are decimal numbers in which a digit or a group of digits repeats infinitely. For example, 0.666... can be expressed as 0.6 with a bar over the 6 to indicate that it repeats. Understanding how to identify and represent repeating decimals is crucial for converting them into fractions.
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Conversion of Decimals to Fractions

To convert a repeating decimal to a fraction, one typically sets the decimal equal to a variable, multiplies by a power of 10 to shift the decimal point, and then subtracts the original equation from this new equation. This process eliminates the repeating part, allowing for the fraction to be derived. Simplifying the resulting fraction to its lowest terms is also essential.
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Lowest Terms

A fraction is in lowest terms when the numerator and denominator have no common factors other than 1. To simplify a fraction, one must divide both the numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor (GCD). This concept is important to ensure that the final answer is presented in its simplest form, making it easier to understand and use.
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