If you toss a fair coin six times, what is the probability of getting all heads?
In Exercises 55–60, express each sum using summation notation. Use a lower limit of summation of your choice and k for the index of summation. 5+7+9+11+⋯+ 31
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Arithmetic Sequences
Summation Notation (Sigma Notation)
General Term of an Arithmetic Sequence
Find the middle term in the expansion of (3/x + x/3)10
The general term of a sequence is given. Determine whether the sequence is arithmetic, geometric, or neither. If the sequence is arithmetic, find the common difference; if it is geometric, find the common ratio. an = n2 + 5
Use the formula for nCr to solve Exercises 49–56. To win at LOTTO in the state of Florida, one must correctly select 6 numbers from a collection of 53 numbers (1 through 53). The order in which the selection is made does not matter. How many different selections are possible?
In Exercises 51–56, the general term of a sequence is given. Determine whether the sequence is arithmetic, geometric, or neither. If the sequence is arithmetic, find the common difference; if it is geometric, find the common ratio. an = 2n
Use the graphs of the arithmetic sequences {a} and {b} to solve Exercises 51-58. Find the difference between the sum of the first 14 terms of {bn} and the sum of the first 14 terms of {an}.