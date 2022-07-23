Find the middle term in the expansion of (3/x + x/3)10
Use the formula for nCr to solve Exercises 49–56. To win at LOTTO in the state of Florida, one must correctly select 6 numbers from a collection of 53 numbers (1 through 53). The order in which the selection is made does not matter. How many different selections are possible?
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Key Concepts
Combination Formula (nCr)
Factorials
Order Irrelevance in Combinations
The general term of a sequence is given. Determine whether the sequence is arithmetic, geometric, or neither. If the sequence is arithmetic, find the common difference; if it is geometric, find the common ratio. an = n2 + 5
Let {an} = - 5, 10, - 20, 40, ..., {bn} = 10, - 5, - 20, - 35, ..., {cn} = - 2, 1, - 1/2, 1/4 Find a10 + b10.
In Exercises 51–56, the general term of a sequence is given. Determine whether the sequence is arithmetic, geometric, or neither. If the sequence is arithmetic, find the common difference; if it is geometric, find the common ratio. an = 2n
In Exercises 55–60, express each sum using summation notation. Use a lower limit of summation of your choice and k for the index of summation. 5+7+9+11+⋯+ 31
Use the graphs of the arithmetic sequences {a} and {b} to solve Exercises 51-58. Find the difference between the sum of the first 14 terms of {bn} and the sum of the first 14 terms of {an}.