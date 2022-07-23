Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 96
Chapter 9, Problem 96

Retaining the Concepts. If f(x) = 4x2 - 5x - 2, find [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h, h ≠ 0

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by writing the given function: f(x) = 4xx2 - 5x - 2.
Find the expression for f(x + h) by substituting x + h into the function: f(x + h) = 4(x + h)^2 - 5(x + h) - 2.
Expand the squared term and distribute the constants: expand (x + h)^2 to x^2 + 2xh + h^2, then multiply by 4, and distribute -5 over (x + h).
Write the difference quotient expression: \(\frac{f(x + h) - f(x)}{h}\), substituting the expanded form of f(x + h) and the original f(x).
Simplify the numerator by combining like terms and then factor out h from the numerator to cancel with the denominator, remembering that h \(\neq\) 0.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Notation and Evaluation

Function notation, such as f(x), represents a rule that assigns each input x to an output. Evaluating f(x + h) means substituting x + h into the function in place of x, which is essential for understanding how the function changes with small increments.
Recommended video:
4:26
Evaluating Composed Functions

Difference Quotient

The difference quotient [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h measures the average rate of change of the function over the interval from x to x + h. It is foundational in calculus as it approximates the derivative and helps analyze how functions behave locally.
Recommended video:
3:49
Product, Quotient, and Power Rules of Logs

Polynomial Simplification

Simplifying expressions involving polynomials requires expanding terms, combining like terms, and factoring when possible. Mastery of these algebraic manipulations is necessary to simplify the difference quotient and express it in a reduced form.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:13
Introduction to Polynomials
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Retaining the Concepts. Expand: log7(5x49y10)\(\log\)_7 \(\left\)( \(\frac{5\sqrt{x}\)}{49y^{10}} \(\right\))

824
views
Textbook Question

The probability of a flood in any given year in a region prone to floods is 0.2. What is the probability of a flood two years in a row?

806
views
Textbook Question

How many four-digit odd numbers less than 6000 can be formed using the digits 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, and 9?

861
views
Textbook Question

Retaining the Concepts. Solve and determine whether 8(x - 3) + 4 = 8x - 21 is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation.

841
views
Textbook Question

You are dealt one card from a 52-card deck. Find the probability of getting an ace or a king.

660
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

What is the probability of a family having five boys born in a row? (Assume the probability of a male birth is 1/2.)

744
views