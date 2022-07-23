Textbook Question
The probability of a flood in any given year in a region prone to floods is 0.2. What is the probability of a flood for three consecutive years?
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The probability of a flood in any given year in a region prone to floods is 0.2. What is the probability of a flood for three consecutive years?
Retaining the Concepts. If f(x) = 4x2 - 5x - 2, find [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h, h ≠ 0
Retaining the Concepts. Expand:
Write the first five terms of the sequence whose first term is 9 and whose general term is
for n≥2.
The probability of a flood in any given year in a region prone to floods is 0.2. What is the probability of no flooding for four consecutive years?
What is the probability of a family having five boys born in a row? (Assume the probability of a male birth is 1/2.)