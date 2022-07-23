Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 103
Chapter 9, Problem 103

Solve: x/(x−3)=2x/(x−3)−5/3

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by observing the equation: \(\frac{x}{x-3} = \frac{2x}{x-3} - \frac{5}{3}\). Notice that the denominators on the left and right sides involve \(x-3\), so we should consider the domain restriction \(x \neq 3\) to avoid division by zero.
To eliminate the denominators, multiply both sides of the equation by the least common denominator (LCD). The denominators are \(x-3\) and 3, so the LCD is \(3(x-3)\). Multiply every term by \(3(x-3)\):
\[3(x-3) \cdot \frac{x}{x-3} = 3(x-3) \cdot \frac{2x}{x-3} - 3(x-3) \cdot \frac{5}{3}\]
Simplify each term by canceling the denominators:
\[3x = 3 \cdot 2x - 5(x-3)\]
Now, expand and simplify the right side:
\[3x = 6x - 5x + 15\]
Combine like terms on the right side:
\[3x = (6x - 5x) + 15 = x + 15\]
Finally, isolate \(x\) by subtracting \(x\) from both sides:
\[3x - x = 15\]
Simplify the left side:
\[2x = 15\]
At this point, you can solve for \(x\) by dividing both sides by 2.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solving Rational Equations

Rational equations involve expressions with variables in the denominator. To solve them, identify common denominators and eliminate fractions by multiplying both sides accordingly. This simplifies the equation to a polynomial form, making it easier to solve.
Recommended video:
05:56
Introduction to Rational Equations

Restrictions on the Domain

When solving equations with variables in denominators, certain values can make the denominator zero, which is undefined. Identifying these restrictions is crucial to exclude invalid solutions from the final answer.
Recommended video:
3:51
Domain Restrictions of Composed Functions

Combining Like Terms and Simplifying

After clearing denominators, combine like terms on each side to simplify the equation. This step helps isolate the variable and solve the resulting linear or polynomial equation efficiently.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:50
Adding & Subtracting Like Radicals
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the formula an=4+(n1)(7)a_n=4+(n-1)(-7) to find the eighth term of the sequence 4,3,10,4, −3, −10,…

821
views
Textbook Question

The probability of a flood in any given year in a region prone to floods is 0.2. What is the probability of a flood for three consecutive years?

634
views
Textbook Question

Write the first five terms of the sequence whose first term is 9 and whose general term is

for n≥2.

823
views
Textbook Question

The probability of a flood in any given year in a region prone to floods is 0.2. What is the probability of no flooding for four consecutive years?

773
views