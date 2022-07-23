Textbook Question
Use the formula to find the eighth term of the sequence
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Use the formula to find the eighth term of the sequence
The probability of a flood in any given year in a region prone to floods is 0.2. What is the probability of a flood for three consecutive years?
The probability of a flood in any given year in a region prone to floods is 0.2. What is the probability of a flood two years in a row?
Solve: x/(x−3)=2x/(x−3)−5/3
The probability of a flood in any given year in a region prone to floods is 0.2. What is the probability of no flooding for four consecutive years?