Use the graphs of the arithmetic sequences {a} and {b} to solve Exercises 51-58. If {an} is a finite sequence whose last term is -83, how many terms does {an} contain?
Use the graphs of the arithmetic sequences {a} and {b} to solve Exercises 51-58.
Find a14+b12.
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Key Concepts
Arithmetic Sequence
General Term Formula of an Arithmetic Sequence
Using Graphs to Identify Sequence Terms
The general term of a sequence is given. Determine whether the sequence is arithmetic, geometric, or neither. If the sequence is arithmetic, find the common difference; if it is geometric, find the common ratio. an = n + 5
Use the formula for nCr to solve Exercises 49–56. You volunteer to help drive children at a charity event to the zoo, but you can fit only 8 of the 17 children present in your van. How many different groups of 8 children can you drive?
In Exercises 43–54, express each sum using summation notation. Use 1 as the lower limit of summation and i for the index of summation. 1+3+5+⋯+ (2n−1)
Express each sum using summation notation. Use as the lower limit of summation and for the index of summation.
Use the formula for nCr to solve Exercises 49–56. Of 12 possible books, you plan to take 4 with you on vacation. How many different collections of 4 books can you take?