Evaluate each expression 1251/3.

Textbook Question
Factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime.
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Factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime.
In Exercises 57–64, factor using the formula for the sum or difference of two cubes. 8x^3+125
In Exercises 59–66, perform the indicated operations. Indicate the degree of the resulting polynomial. (3x4 y2+5x3 y−3y)−(2x4 y2−3x3 y−4y+6x)
In Exercises 33–68, add or subtract as indicated. x/(x2−2x−24) − x/(x2−7x+6)
Evaluate each expression in Exercises 55–66, or indicate that the root is not a real number.
Write each number in decimal notation without the use of exponents.