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Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 65
Chapter 1, Problem 65

Evaluate each expression 1251/3.

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1
Recognize that the expression involves a negative fractional exponent: \(125^{\left(-\frac{1}{3}\right)}\).
Recall the rule for negative exponents: \(a^{-n} = \frac{1}{a^n}\). Apply this to rewrite the expression as \(\frac{1}{125^{\frac{1}{3}}}\).
Understand that the fractional exponent \(\frac{1}{3}\) represents the cube root, so rewrite the denominator as \(\sqrt[3]{125}\).
Evaluate the cube root of 125 by finding the number which, when cubed, equals 125.
Write the final expression as \(\frac{1}{\sqrt[3]{125}}\) and simplify further if possible.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Negative Exponents

A negative exponent indicates the reciprocal of the base raised to the corresponding positive exponent. For example, a^(-n) equals 1 divided by a^n. This concept allows us to rewrite expressions with negative powers into fractions.
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Fractional Exponents

Fractional exponents represent roots and powers simultaneously. Specifically, a^(m/n) means the n-th root of a raised to the m-th power, or equivalently, (a^(1/n))^m. This helps in simplifying expressions involving roots and powers.
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Evaluating Cube Roots

The cube root of a number is a value that, when multiplied by itself three times, gives the original number. For example, the cube root of 125 is 5 because 5^3 = 125. Understanding cube roots is essential for simplifying expressions with fractional exponents like 1/3.
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Related Practice
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In Exercises 57–64, factor using the formula for the sum or difference of two cubes. 8x^3+125

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In Exercises 59–66, perform the indicated operations. Indicate the degree of the resulting polynomial. (3x4 y2+5x3 y−3y)−(2x4 y2−3x3 y−4y+6x)

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