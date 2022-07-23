Textbook Question
Express the distance between the given numbers using absolute value. Then find the distance by evaluating the absolute value expression. 2 and 17
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Express the distance between the given numbers using absolute value. Then find the distance by evaluating the absolute value expression. 2 and 17
In Exercises 59–66, perform the indicated operations. Indicate the degree of the resulting polynomial. (3x4 y2+5x3 y−3y)−(2x4 y2−3x3 y−4y+6x)
Evaluate each expression 1251/3.
In Exercises 33–68, add or subtract as indicated. (4x2+x−6)/(x2+3x+2)−3x/(x+1)+5/(x+2)
Evaluate each expression in Exercises 55–66, or indicate that the root is not a real number.
Write each number in decimal notation without the use of exponents.