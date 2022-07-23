Find each product : (4x+5)(4x-5)

Textbook Question
State the name of the property illustrated. 6+(2+7)=(6+2)+7
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State the name of the property illustrated. 6+(2+7)=(6+2)+7
In Exercises 65–92, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 9x3−9x
In Exercises 67–82, find each product. (x−y)(x2+xy+y2)
Write each number in decimal notation without the use of exponents.
State the name of the property illustrated. 6+(−4)=(−4)+6
In Exercises 69–82, simplify each complex rational expression. (3/(x−2) − 4/(x+2))/(7/x2−4)