Textbook Question
Insert either <, >, or = in the shaded area to make a true statement.
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Insert either <, >, or = in the shaded area to make a true statement.
Simplify by reducing the index of the radical.
In Exercises 103–114, factor completely. 6x4+35x2−6
Factor and simplify each algebraic expression.
Factor and simplify each algebraic expression.
Perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places. (66,000×0.001)/(0.003×0.002)