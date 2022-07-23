Skip to main content
Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 107
Chapter 1, Problem 107

Simplify by reducing the index of the radical. x6y39\(\sqrt\)[9]{x^6y^3}

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the expression inside the radical: \(\sqrt[9]{x^6 y^3}\), where the index of the radical is 9.
Recall that the radical \(\sqrt[n]{a^m}\) can be rewritten as an exponent: \(a^{\frac{m}{n}}\). So rewrite the expression as \(x^{\frac{6}{9}} y^{\frac{3}{9}}\).
Simplify the fractional exponents by reducing the fractions: \(\frac{6}{9} = \frac{2}{3}\) and \(\frac{3}{9} = \frac{1}{3}\), so the expression becomes \(x^{\frac{2}{3}} y^{\frac{1}{3}}\).
Rewrite the fractional exponents back into radicals if desired: \(x^{\frac{2}{3}} = \left(\sqrt[3]{x}\right)^2\) and \(y^{\frac{1}{3}} = \sqrt[3]{y}\).
Combine the terms under a single cube root: \(\left(\sqrt[3]{x}\right)^2 \cdot \sqrt[3]{y} = \sqrt[3]{x^2} \cdot \sqrt[3]{y} = \sqrt[3]{x^2 y}\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radical Expressions and Indices

A radical expression involves roots, such as square roots or nth roots, where the index indicates the degree of the root. For example, the 9th root (index 9) of a number means finding a value that, when raised to the 9th power, equals the original number. Understanding how to interpret and manipulate these indices is essential for simplifying radicals.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:45
Radical Expressions with Fractions

Reducing the Index of a Radical

Reducing the index of a radical means rewriting the radical with a smaller root index by extracting powers from under the radical. This involves expressing the radicand as powers that match or exceed the root index, allowing part of the expression to be taken outside the radical. This process simplifies the expression and makes it easier to work with.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:20
Expanding Radicals

Properties of Exponents and Radicals

The properties of exponents, such as the power of a power and product rules, are crucial when simplifying radicals. For example, the nth root of x^m can be rewritten as x^(m/n). Applying these properties helps convert radicals into fractional exponents, facilitating index reduction and simplification of expressions involving variables and powers.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:06
Rational Exponents
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Simplify by reducing the index of the radical. x4y812\(\sqrt\)[12]{x^4y^8}

842
views
Textbook Question

Insert either <, >, or = in the shaded area to make a true statement. 304034  14151514\(\frac{30}{40}\) - \(\frac{3}{4}\) \ \(\square\) \ \(\frac{14}{15}\) \(\cdot\) \(\frac{15}{14}\)

749
views
Textbook Question

Factor and simplify each algebraic expression. 16x34+32x1416x^{-\(\frac\)34}+32x^{\(\frac\)14}

1254
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Factor and simplify each algebraic expression.[12x12+6x32][12x^{-\(\frac\)12}+6x^{-\(\frac\)32}]

1063
views
Textbook Question

Perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places. (66,000×0.001)/(0.003×0.002)

1051
views
Textbook Question

Simplify each exponential expression. Assume that variables represent nonzero real numbers. (x2y)3(x2y1)3\(\frac{(x^{-2}\) y)^{-3}}{(x^{2} y^{-1})^{3}}

993
views