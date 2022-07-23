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Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 32
Chapter 1, Problem 32

Find each product. (x+5)(x−5)

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1
Recognize that the expression (x+5)(x-5) is a product of two binomials in the form of a difference of squares.
Recall the difference of squares formula: \(\\(a+b)(a-b) = a^2 - b^2\\)\).
Identify \(a = x\) and \(b = 5\) in the given expression.
Apply the formula by squaring each term: \(x^2\) and \$5^2$.
Write the product as \(x^2 - 25\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Binomial Expressions

A binomial is a polynomial with exactly two terms, such as (x + 5) or (x - 5). Understanding binomials is essential because the problem involves multiplying two binomials, which requires applying specific algebraic rules.
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Product of Binomials

Multiplying two binomials involves using the distributive property (FOIL method) to multiply each term in the first binomial by each term in the second. This process expands the expression into a polynomial.
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Difference of Squares Formula

The expression (x + 5)(x - 5) is a classic example of the difference of squares, which states that (a + b)(a - b) = a² - b². Recognizing this pattern simplifies multiplication and helps quickly find the product.
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