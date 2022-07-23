Textbook Question
Find each product. (x+5)(x−5)
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Find each product. (x+5)(x−5)
Use the quotient rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 23–32. Assume that x > 0. √24x^4/√3x
In Exercises 17–38, factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. 9x2+5x−4
Use the quotient rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 23–32. Assume that x > 0. √500x3/√10x-1
In Exercises 15–32, multiply or divide as indicated. (x3−25x)/4x2 ⋅ (2x2−2)/(x2−6x+5) ÷ (x2+5x)/(7x+7)
Find the union of the sets. {1,3,5,7}∪{2,4,6,8,10}