Textbook Question
Use the product rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 41 - 44. In exercises 43 - 44, assume that variables represent nonnegative real numbers. √300
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Use the product rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 41 - 44. In exercises 43 - 44, assume that variables represent nonnegative real numbers. √300
Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64.
Factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime.
In Exercises 39–48, factor the difference of two squares. x^2−144
In Exercises 15–58, find each product. (1−y5)(1+y5)
Add or subtract as indicated. (4x−10)/(x−2) − (x−4)/(x−2)