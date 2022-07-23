Textbook Question
List all numbers from the given set that are a. natural numbers, b. whole numbers, c. integers, d. rational numbers, e. irrational numbers, f. real numbers. {-11, -5/6, 0, 0.75, √5, π, √64}
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List all numbers from the given set that are a. natural numbers, b. whole numbers, c. integers, d. rational numbers, e. irrational numbers, f. real numbers. {-11, -5/6, 0, 0.75, √5, π, √64}
Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64.
In Exercises 15–58, find each product. (1−y5)(1+y5)
In Exercises 15–58, find each product. (4x2+5x)(4x2−5x)
Add or subtract as indicated. (4x−10)/(x−2) − (x−4)/(x−2)