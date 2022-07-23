In Exercises 67–82, find each product. (9x+7y)2

Binomial Expansion

Binomial expansion refers to the process of expanding expressions that are raised to a power, particularly those in the form of (a + b)^n. The expansion can be achieved using the Binomial Theorem, which states that (a + b)^n = Σ (n choose k) * a^(n-k) * b^k, where k ranges from 0 to n. This theorem provides a systematic way to calculate the coefficients of the expanded terms.