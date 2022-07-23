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Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 73
Chapter 1, Problem 73

Simplify the radical expressions in Exercises 67–74, if possible. ⁵√64x6/⁵√2x

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Rewrite the given expression as a single radical: \( \frac{\sqrt[5]{64x^6}}{\sqrt[5]{2x}} = \sqrt[5]{\frac{64x^6}{2x}} \).
Simplify the fraction inside the radical: \( \frac{64x^6}{2x} = 32x^5 \).
Substitute the simplified fraction back into the radical: \( \sqrt[5]{32x^5} \).
Break the radical into two parts: \( \sqrt[5]{32} \cdot \sqrt[5]{x^5} \).
Simplify each part: \( \sqrt[5]{32} = 2 \) (since \( 2^5 = 32 \)) and \( \sqrt[5]{x^5} = x \). Combine the results to get \( 2x \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radical Expressions

Radical expressions involve roots, such as square roots or cube roots, represented by the radical symbol (√). In this context, we are dealing with fifth roots, denoted as ⁵√. Understanding how to manipulate these expressions, including simplifying them and applying properties of exponents, is crucial for solving problems involving radicals.
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Properties of Exponents

The properties of exponents are rules that govern how to handle expressions involving powers. Key properties include the product of powers (a^m * a^n = a^(m+n)) and the quotient of powers (a^m / a^n = a^(m-n)). These rules are essential for simplifying expressions with radicals, as they allow us to combine and reduce terms effectively.
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Simplifying Radicals

Simplifying radicals involves reducing a radical expression to its simplest form. This often includes factoring out perfect powers from under the radical and applying the properties of exponents. For example, when simplifying ⁵√(64x^6), recognizing that 64 is a perfect fifth power (2^6) and x^6 can be expressed as (x^5)(x) helps in reducing the expression.
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Textbook Question

Simplify by reducing the index of the radical : y36\(\sqrt\)[6]{y^3}

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Perform the indicated operations. Write the resulting polynomial in standard form and indicate its degree. (6x3+7x29x+3)+(14x3+3x211x7)(-6x^3+7x^2-9x+3)+(14x^3+3x^2-11x-7)

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In Exercises 69–82, simplify each complex rational expression. (1/x + 1/y)/(x+y)

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