Domain of a Rational Expression

The domain of a rational expression consists of all real numbers except those that make the denominator equal to zero. In the expression (x^2−14x+49)/(x^2−49), the denominator x^2 - 49 factors to (x - 7)(x + 7), indicating that x cannot be 7 or -7. Identifying these exclusions is vital for understanding the behavior of the expression.