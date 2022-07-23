Textbook Question
In Exercises 91–100, simplify using properties of exponents. (3y1/4)3/y1/12
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In Exercises 91–100, simplify using properties of exponents. (3y1/4)3/y1/12
In Exercises 97–102, write each algebraic expression without parentheses. 1/3(3x)+[(4y)+(−4y)]
Factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 3x^4-12x^2
In Exercises 93–102, factor and simplify each algebraic expression. (x+5)−1/2−(x+5)−3/2
Simplify by reducing the index of the radical.
Factor and simplify each algebraic expression.