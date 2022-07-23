Simplify by reducing the index of the radical. 724\(\sqrt\)[4]{7^2}

Textbook Question
In Exercises 87–106, perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places. (2.4×10^−2)/(4.8×10^-6)
846
views
In Exercises 103–110, insert either <, >, or = in the shaded area to make a true statement. |−20| □ |−50|
Factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 3x^4-12x^2
In Exercises 103–114, factor completely. 6x4+35x2−6
Perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places. 282,000,000,000/0.00141
Factor and simplify each algebraic expression.