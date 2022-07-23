Simplify each complex rational expression. (1/x-1/2)/(1/3-x/6)

Textbook Question
In Exercises 121–128, write each English phrase as an algebraic expression. Then simplify the expression. Let x represent the number. A number decreased by the sum of the number and four
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In Exercises 121–128, write each English phrase as an algebraic expression. Then simplify the expression. Let x represent the number. A number decreased by the sum of the number and four
Simplify each complex rational expression. [3-1/(x+3)]/[3+1/(x+3)]
In Exercises 121–128, write each English phrase as an algebraic expression. Then simplify the expression. Let x represent the number. Six times the product of negative five and a number
In Exercises 111–120, use the order of operations to simplify each expression. 6(−4)−5(−3)/(9−10)
Add or subtract as indicated. [(2x-7)/(x^2-9)]-[(x-10)/(x^2-9)]
Add or subtract as indicated. 12/25x^2+11/15x^3