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Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 118
Chapter 1, Problem 118

In Exercises 111–120, use the order of operations to simplify each expression. 6(−4)−5(−3)/(9−10)

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Identify the order of operations: Parentheses, Exponents, Multiplication and Division (from left to right), and Addition and Subtraction (from left to right). This is often remembered as PEMDAS.
Simplify the parentheses first. In this case, calculate \( 9 - 10 \), which simplifies to \( -1 \).
Next, handle the multiplication in the terms \( 6(-4) \) and \( -5(-3) \). Multiply \( 6 \) by \( -4 \) and \( -5 \) by \( -3 \).
Divide the result of \( -5(-3) \) by \( -1 \). Perform this division to simplify the fraction.
Finally, combine the results of \( 6(-4) \) and the simplified division from the previous step by performing the subtraction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Order of Operations

The order of operations is a set of rules that dictates the sequence in which mathematical operations should be performed to ensure consistent results. The acronym PEMDAS (Parentheses, Exponents, Multiplication and Division, Addition and Subtraction) helps remember this order. Following these rules is crucial for simplifying expressions correctly.
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Multiplication and Division

Multiplication and division are operations that are performed from left to right after addressing any parentheses or exponents in an expression. In the given problem, the multiplication of 6 and -4, as well as -5 and -3, must be calculated before any addition or subtraction occurs. Understanding how to handle these operations is essential for simplifying the expression accurately.
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Negative Numbers

Negative numbers are values less than zero and can affect the outcome of arithmetic operations. In this expression, the presence of negative numbers requires careful attention, especially when multiplying or dividing, as the rules for signs (positive times negative equals negative) must be applied. Recognizing how to work with negative values is vital for achieving the correct simplification.
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