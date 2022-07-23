Simplify each exponential expression: (2x4y3)3(-2x^4y^3)^3

Textbook Question
Use the quotient rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 23–32. Assume that x > 0. √48x3/√3x
160
views
Use the quotient rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 23–32. Assume that x > 0. √48x3/√3x
In Exercises 15–32, multiply or divide as indicated. (x2+x)/(x2−4) ÷ (x2−1)/(x2+5x+6)
Evaluate each exponential expression: (33)/(36)
In Exercises 17–38, factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. 6x2−11x+4
Use the quotient rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 23–32. Assume that x > 0.
In Exercises 15–58, find each product. (7x2−2)(3x2−5)