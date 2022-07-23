Textbook Question
Evaluate each algebraic expression for x = 2 and y = -5. |x|+|y|
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Evaluate each algebraic expression for x = 2 and y = -5. |x|+|y|
In Exercises 57–64, factor using the formula for the sum or difference of two cubes. 8x^3+125
In Exercises 59–66, perform the indicated operations. Indicate the degree of the resulting polynomial. (3x4 y2+5x3 y−3y)−(2x4 y2−3x3 y−4y+6x)
In Exercises 33–68, add or subtract as indicated. x/(x2−2x−24) − x/(x2−7x+6)
Evaluate each expression in Exercises 55–66, or indicate that the root is not a real number. ⁵√(−3)5
Evaluate each expression 161/2.