Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–66, perform the indicated operations. Indicate the degree of the resulting polynomial. (7x4y2−5x2y2+3xy)+(−18x4y2−6x2y2−xy)
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In Exercises 59–66, perform the indicated operations. Indicate the degree of the resulting polynomial. (7x4y2−5x2y2+3xy)+(−18x4y2−6x2y2−xy)
In Exercises 57–64, factor using the formula for the sum or difference of two cubes. 8x^3+125
Evaluate each expression in Exercises 55–66, or indicate that the root is not a real number. ⁵√(−3)5
Evaluate each expression 161/2.
Simplify the radical expressions in Exercises 58 - 62. ∜(32x5)/∜(16x) (Assume that x > 0.)