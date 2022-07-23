Textbook Question
Solve each equation.
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Solve each equation.
Solve each equation. | (x - 4)/ 2| = 5
Solve each equation using the zero-factor property. x2 + 2x - 8 = 0
Use the following facts. If x represents an integer, then x+1 represents the next consecutive integer. If x represents an even integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive even integer. If x represents an odd integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive odd integer. Find two consecutive odd integers whose product is 63.
Solve each equation. | 5/ (x-3) | = 10
Solve each problem. See Example 1. The length of a rectangular label is 2.5 cm less than twice the width. The perimeter is 40.6 cm. Find the width.