Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 15
Chapter 2, Problem 15

Solve each problem. See Example 1. The perimeter of a triangular plot of land is 2400 ft.The longest side is 200 ft less than twice the shortest. The middle side is 200 ft less than the longest side. Find the lengths of the three sides of the triangular plot.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Define variables for the sides of the triangle. Let the shortest side be \(x\) feet.
Express the longest side in terms of \(x\): the longest side is 200 feet less than twice the shortest, so it is \(2x - 200\) feet.
Express the middle side in terms of \(x\): the middle side is 200 feet less than the longest side, so it is \((2x - 200) - 200 = 2x - 400\) feet.
Write an equation for the perimeter by adding all three sides and setting the sum equal to 2400 feet: \(x + (2x - 200) + (2x - 400) = 2400\).
Simplify the equation and solve for \(x\). Once \(x\) is found, substitute back to find the lengths of the longest and middle sides.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Setting Up Algebraic Expressions from Word Problems

This involves translating the given verbal information into algebraic expressions or equations. For example, identifying variables for unknown side lengths and expressing relationships like 'the longest side is 200 ft less than twice the shortest' as an equation helps form a solvable system.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:09
Introduction to Algebraic Expressions

Forming and Solving Systems of Linear Equations

Once expressions are established, you create equations based on the problem's conditions, such as the perimeter sum. Solving these simultaneous linear equations using substitution or elimination methods yields the values of the unknown variables.
Recommended video:
Guided course
4:27
Introduction to Systems of Linear Equations

Understanding Perimeter and Triangle Side Relationships

The perimeter is the sum of all side lengths of a triangle. Recognizing how the sides relate to each other and to the total perimeter is essential. This understanding ensures the equations correctly represent the problem's geometric constraints.
Recommended video:
06:08
End Behavior of Polynomial Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine the values of the variable that cannot possibly be solutions of each equation. Do not solve. 1/(4x) - 2/x = 3

530
views
Textbook Question

Use the following facts. If x represents an integer, then x+1 represents the next consecutive integer. If x represents an even integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive even integer. If x represents an odd integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive odd integer. The sum of the squares of two consecutive odd integers is 202. Find the integers.

865
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. 56x2x+43=53\(\frac{5}{6}\)x - 2x + \(\frac{4}{3}\) = \(\frac{5}{3}\)

796
views
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. (Modeling) Lead Intake As directed by the 'Safe Drinking Water Act' of December 1974, the EPA proposed a maximum lead level in public drinking water of 0.05 mg per liter. This standard assumed an individual consumption of two liters of water per day. If EPA guidelines are followed, write an equation that models the maximum amount of lead A ingested in x years. Assume that there are 365.25 days in a year.

628
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. | 5/ (x-3) | = 10

562
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. |3/ (2x - 3) | = 4

533
views