Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 98
Chapter 2, Problem 98

Answer each question. Find the values of a, b, and c for which the quadratic equation. ax2 + bx + c = 0 has the given numbers as solutions. (Hint: Use the zero-factor property in reverse.) i, -i

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that if a quadratic equation has solutions (roots) \( r_1 \) and \( r_2 \), then it can be written as \( a(x - r_1)(x - r_2) = 0 \), where \( a \) is a nonzero constant.
Given the solutions \( i \) and \( -i \), write the factored form of the quadratic as \( a(x - i)(x + i) = 0 \).
Use the difference of squares formula to expand \( (x - i)(x + i) \): \( (x - i)(x + i) = x^2 - (i)^2 \).
Since \( i^2 = -1 \), substitute this into the expression to get \( x^2 - (-1) = x^2 + 1 \).
Therefore, the quadratic equation can be written as \( a(x^2 + 1) = 0 \). From this, identify \( a \), \( b \), and \( c \) by comparing to the standard form \( ax^2 + bx + c = 0 \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quadratic Equations

A quadratic equation is a second-degree polynomial equation of the form ax^2 + bx + c = 0, where a, b, and c are constants and a ≠ 0. The solutions (roots) of the equation are the values of x that satisfy it. Understanding the structure of quadratic equations is essential for finding coefficients given roots.
Recommended video:
05:35
Introduction to Quadratic Equations

Zero-Factor Property

The zero-factor property states that if the product of two factors equals zero, then at least one of the factors must be zero. In reverse, if the solutions of a quadratic are known, the equation can be written as a product of factors set to zero, such as (x - r1)(x - r2) = 0, where r1 and r2 are roots.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:30
Introduction to Factoring Polynomials

Complex Conjugate Roots

When a quadratic equation with real coefficients has complex roots, they occur in conjugate pairs like i and -i. This means the quadratic can be expressed as (x - i)(x + i) = 0, which expands to x^2 + 1 = 0. Recognizing this helps in determining the coefficients a, b, and c.
Recommended video:
05:33
Complex Conjugates
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. 5x+2x+1<0\(\frac{5x + 2}{x}\) + 1 < 0

453
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. 8(x-4)4-10(x-4)2=-3

351
views
Textbook Question

Simplify each power of i. i-14

923
views
Textbook Question

Use the method described in Exercises 83–86, if applicable, and properties of absolute value to solve each equation or inequality. (Hint: Exercises 99 and 100 can be solved by inspection.)

x4+2x2+1<0| x^4 + 2x^2 + 1 | < 0

739
views
Textbook Question

Use the method described in Exercises 83–86, if applicable, and properties of absolute value to solve each equation or inequality. (Hint: Exercises 99 and 100 can be solved by inspection.) | x2 + 1 | - | 2x | = 0

528
views
Textbook Question

Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. 3x2x4>0\(\frac{3x - 2}{x}\) - 4 > 0

569
views