Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation.
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Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation.
Solve each equation. 8(x-4)4-10(x-4)2=-3
Simplify each power of i. i-14
Use the method described in Exercises 83–86, if applicable, and properties of absolute value to solve each equation or inequality. (Hint: Exercises 99 and 100 can be solved by inspection.)
Use the method described in Exercises 83–86, if applicable, and properties of absolute value to solve each equation or inequality. (Hint: Exercises 99 and 100 can be solved by inspection.) | x2 + 1 | - | 2x | = 0
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation.