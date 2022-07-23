To solve for \(x\), consider two cases based on the definition of absolute value: Case 1: \(x \geq 0\), then \(|x| = x\), so the equation becomes \(x^2 + 1 = 2x\). Case 2: \(x < 0\), then \(|x| = -x\), so the equation becomes \(x^2 + 1 = -2x\). Solve each quadratic equation separately to find the possible values of \(x\).