Simplify each power of i. i-14

Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation.
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Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation.
Solve each equation. 8(x-4)4-10(x-4)2=-3
Answer each question. Find the values of a, b, and c for which the quadratic equation. ax2 + bx + c = 0 has the given numbers as solutions. (Hint: Use the zero-factor property in reverse.) i, -i
Use the method described in Exercises 83–86, if applicable, and properties of absolute value to solve each equation or inequality. (Hint: Exercises 99 and 100 can be solved by inspection.)
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. 3/x-1 ≤ 5/x+3
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation.