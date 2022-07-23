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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 9a
Chapter 2, Problem 9a

Decide whether each statement is true or false. If false, correct the right side of the equation. (-2+7i) - (10-6i)= -12+i

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1
Identify the problem: You need to subtract the complex numbers \((-2 + 7i)\) and \((10 - 6i)\) and then check if the result equals \(-12 + i\).
Recall the rule for subtracting complex numbers: Subtract the real parts and subtract the imaginary parts separately. That is, for \((a + bi) - (c + di)\), the result is \((a - c) + (b - d)i\).
Apply the subtraction to the given numbers: Calculate the real part as \(-2 - 10\) and the imaginary part as \(7 - (-6)\).
Write the result of the subtraction as a complex number: Combine the results from the previous step into the form \(x + yi\).
Compare your result with the given expression \(-12 + i\). If they are not equal, state that the original statement is false and provide the correct result.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Number Arithmetic

Complex numbers consist of a real part and an imaginary part, written as a + bi. Arithmetic operations like addition and subtraction are performed by combining like terms: real parts with real parts and imaginary parts with imaginary parts.
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Subtraction of Complex Numbers

To subtract complex numbers, subtract the real parts and the imaginary parts separately. For example, (a + bi) - (c + di) = (a - c) + (b - d)i, ensuring careful sign handling to avoid errors.
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Verification of Equations Involving Complex Numbers

To verify if an equation with complex numbers is true, perform the indicated operations and compare both sides. If they differ, identify and correct the mistake by recalculating the real and imaginary parts accurately.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. Dimensions of a Square. If the length of each side of a square is decreased by 4 in., the perimeter of the new square is 10 in. more than half the perimeter of the original square. What are the dimensions of the original square?

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Textbook Question

Use Choices A–D to answer each question. A. 3x2 - 17x - 6 = 0 B. (2x + 5)2 = 7 C. x2 + x = 12 D. (3x - 1)(x - 7) = 0 Which equation is set up for direct use of the square root property? Solve it.

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Textbook Question

Use Choices A–D to answer each question. A. 3x2 - 17x - 6 = 0 B. (2x + 5)2 = 7 C. x2 + x = 12 D. (3x - 1)(x - 7) = 0 Which equation is set up for direct use of the zero-factor property? Solve it.

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Textbook Question

Match each equation in Column I with the correct first step for solving it in Column II. (x+5)2/3 - (x+5)1/3 - 6 = 0

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation. | 4x + 2 | = 5

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Textbook Question

Solve each problem. Which one or more of the following cannot be a correct equation to solve a geometry problem, if x represents the length of a rectangle? (Hint: Solve each equation and consider the solution.) A. 2x+2(x- 1) = 14 B. -2x+7(5-x) = 52 C. 5(x+2)+5x = 10 D. 2x+2(x-3) = 22

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