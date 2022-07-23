Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | ≠ 7
Solve each equation. |3x - 1 | = 2
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Key Concepts
Absolute Value Definition
Solving Linear Equations
Checking Solutions in Absolute Value Equations
Solve each problem. Dimensions of a Square. If the length of each side of a square is decreased by 4 in., the perimeter of the new square is 10 in. more than half the perimeter of the original square. What are the dimensions of the original square?
Decide whether each statement is true or false. The equation 5x=4x is an example of a contradiction.
Use Choices A–D to answer each question. A. 3x2 - 17x - 6 = 0 B. (2x + 5)2 = 7 C. x2 + x = 12 D. (3x - 1)(x - 7) = 0 Which equation is set up for direct use of the zero-factor property? Solve it.
Decide whether each statement is true or false. If false, correct the right side of the equation. i12 = 1
Match each equation in Column I with the correct first step for solving it in Column II. (x+5)2/3 - (x+5)1/3 - 6 = 0