Textbook Question
Determine the values of the variable that cannot possibly be solutions of each equation. Do not solve.
(5/(2x+3))-(1/(x-6))=0
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Determine the values of the variable that cannot possibly be solutions of each equation. Do not solve.
(5/(2x+3))-(1/(x-6))=0
Solve each equation. 5x+4= 3x-4
Solve each equation. | 5 - 3x | = 3
Use Choices A–D to answer each question. A. 3x2 - 17x - 6 = 0 B. (2x + 5)2 = 7 C. x2 + x = 12 D. (3x - 1)(x - 7) = 0 Which equation is set up for direct use of the square root property? Solve it.
Solve each equation. | 4x + 2 | = 5
Solve each problem. Which one or more of the following cannot be a correct equation to solve a geometry problem, if x represents the length of a rectangle? (Hint: Solve each equation and consider the solution.) A. 2x+2(x- 1) = 14 B. -2x+7(5-x) = 52 C. 5(x+2)+5x = 10 D. 2x+2(x-3) = 22