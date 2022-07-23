Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. -5x - 4≥3(2x-5)
789
views
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. -5x - 4≥3(2x-5)
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (9x-11)(2x+7)/(3x-8)3>0
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (2x-3)(3x+8)/(x-6)3≥0
Solve each equation. x2/3 = 2x1/3
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation.
Solve each equation. 3x3/4 = x1/2