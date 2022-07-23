Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. -5x - 4≥3(2x-5)
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Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. -5x - 4≥3(2x-5)
Evaluate the discriminant for each equation. Then use it to determine the number of distinct solutions, and tell whether they are rational, irrational, or nonreal complex numbers. (Do not solve the equation.) 3x2 + 5x + 2 = 0
Solve each equation. 2x4-7x2+5=0
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation.
Solve each equation. 3x3/4 = x1/2
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. 5 ≤ 2x -3 ≤ 7