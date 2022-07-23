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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 63a
Chapter 2, Problem 63a

Find each product. Write answers in standard form. (-2-3i)(-2+3i)

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1
Recognize that the expression is a product of two complex conjugates: \((-2 - 3i)\) and \((-2 + 3i)\).
Recall the formula for the product of conjugates: \((a - bi)(a + bi) = a^2 + b^2\), where \(a\) and \(b\) are real numbers.
Identify \(a = -2\) and \(b = 3\) from the given complex numbers.
Calculate \(a^2\) and \(b^2\): compute \((-2)^2\) and \$3^2$ separately.
Add the results from the previous step to get the product in standard form: \(a^2 + b^2\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Numbers and Imaginary Unit

Complex numbers are numbers in the form a + bi, where a and b are real numbers and i is the imaginary unit with the property i² = -1. Understanding this form is essential for performing operations like addition, subtraction, and multiplication involving complex numbers.
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Multiplication of Complex Numbers

Multiplying complex numbers involves using the distributive property (FOIL method) to expand the product, then simplifying by combining like terms and applying i² = -1. This process transforms the product into a standard form a + bi.
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Standard Form of a Complex Number

The standard form of a complex number is expressed as a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the imaginary coefficient. Writing answers in this form ensures clarity and consistency in representing complex numbers after operations.
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