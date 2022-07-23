Find each product. Write answers in standard form. (-2-3i)(-2+3i)

Textbook Question
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 3/(x-6)≤2
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Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 3/(x-6)≤2
Solve each equation. √(2√(7x+2)) = √(3x+2)
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 3/(x-2)<1
Solve each equation. 2 - 5/x = 3/x²
Solve each equation using the quadratic formula. See Examples 5 and 6.
Solve each equation using the quadratic formula. See Examples 5 and 6.