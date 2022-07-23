Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 63
Chapter 2, Problem 63

Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 3/(x-6)≤2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by rewriting the inequality: \(\frac{3}{x-6} \leq 2\).
Bring all terms to one side to have zero on the other side: \(\frac{3}{x-6} - 2 \leq 0\).
Find a common denominator and combine the terms into a single rational expression: \(\frac{3 - 2(x-6)}{x-6} \leq 0\).
Simplify the numerator: \(3 - 2x + 12 = 15 - 2x\), so the inequality becomes \(\frac{15 - 2x}{x-6} \leq 0\).
Determine the critical points by setting numerator and denominator equal to zero: numerator \(15 - 2x = 0\) and denominator \(x - 6 = 0\). These points divide the number line into intervals to test for the inequality.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
10m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Inequalities

Rational inequalities involve expressions where variables appear in the denominator. Solving them requires finding values of the variable that make the inequality true, while considering restrictions where the denominator is zero to avoid undefined expressions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:21
Nonlinear Inequalities

Finding Critical Points

Critical points are values where the numerator or denominator equals zero. These points divide the number line into intervals to test the inequality. Identifying these points helps determine where the rational expression changes sign.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:27
Finding Equations of Lines Given Two Points

Interval Testing and Solution Sets

After finding critical points, test values from each interval in the inequality to check if they satisfy it. Combine intervals where the inequality holds true, and express the solution set in interval notation, excluding points that make the denominator zero.
Recommended video:
05:18
Interval Notation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each equation or inequality.

1.5x14<0 | 1.5x - 14| < 0

766
views
Textbook Question

Find each product. Write answers in standard form. (-2-3i)(-2+3i)

875
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. √(2√(7x+2)) = √(3x+2)

542
views
Textbook Question

In the metric system of weights and measures, temperature is measured in degrees Celsius (°C) instead of degrees Fahrenheit (°F). To convert between the two systems, we use the equations. C =5/9 (F-32) and F = 9/5C+32. In each exercise, convert to the other system. Round answers to the nearest tenth of a degree if necessary. 50°F

618
views
Textbook Question

Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (6-x)/(x+2)>1

452
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation using the quadratic formula. See Examples 5 and 6.

(4x1)(x+2)=4x(4x - 1)(x + 2) = 4x

1053
views