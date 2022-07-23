Textbook Question
Find each product. Write answers in standard form. (-2-3i)(-2+3i)
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Find each product. Write answers in standard form. (-2-3i)(-2+3i)
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 3/(x-6)≤2
Solve each equation. √(2√(7x+2)) = √(3x+2)
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 3/(x-2)<1
In the metric system of weights and measures, temperature is measured in degrees Celsius (°C) instead of degrees Fahrenheit (°F). To convert between the two systems, we use the equations. C =5/9 (F-32) and F = 9/5C+32. In each exercise, convert to the other system. Round answers to the nearest tenth of a degree if necessary. 50°F
Solve each equation. 2 - 5/x = 3/x²