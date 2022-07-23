Find each product. Write answers in standard form. i(3-4i)(3+4i)

Textbook Question
Solve each equation or inequality.
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Solve each equation or inequality.
Solve each equation. (x-4)2/5 = 9
Solve each equation. (√x)+2=√(4+7√x)
In the metric system of weights and measures, temperature is measured in degrees Celsius (°C) instead of degrees Fahrenheit (°F). To convert between the two systems, we use the equations. C =5/9 (F-32) and F = 9/5C+32. In each exercise, convert to the other system. Round answers to the nearest tenth of a degree if necessary. 100°F
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 10/(x+3)≥1
Write an equation involving absolute value that says the distance between p and q is 2 units.